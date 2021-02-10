It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 3.47. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
