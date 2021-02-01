It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.08. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
