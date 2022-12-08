The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
