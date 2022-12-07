It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
