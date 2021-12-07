 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 16 degrees is today's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News