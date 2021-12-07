It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 16 degrees is today's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
