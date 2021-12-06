Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

