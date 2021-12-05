Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 5…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will s…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorro…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorr…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like …
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…