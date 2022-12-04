Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.