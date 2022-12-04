Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gust…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain …
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 12F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo reside…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorro…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.