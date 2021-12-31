It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
