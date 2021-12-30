 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News