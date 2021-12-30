Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.