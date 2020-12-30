It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.66. A 8-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.46. A 15-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.83. A 13-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.41. A 24-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.31. 15 degrees is…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.