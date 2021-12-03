Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.