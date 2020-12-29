It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.41. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.46. A 15-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.83. A 13-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.31. 15 degrees is…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.