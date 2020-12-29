 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.41. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News