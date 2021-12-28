Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
