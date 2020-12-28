It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.83. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.46. A 15-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.31. 15 degrees is…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.66. A 19-degree…