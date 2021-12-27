It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
