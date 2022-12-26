 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

