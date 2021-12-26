Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
