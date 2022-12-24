Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -5 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.