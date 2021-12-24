Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
