Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph.