It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Waterloo, IA
