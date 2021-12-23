Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.