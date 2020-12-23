Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Ex…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.06. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.66. A 19-degree…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.45. We'll …