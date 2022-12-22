 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who is sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News