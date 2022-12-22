It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
