Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.