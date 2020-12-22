 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

