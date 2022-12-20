It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
