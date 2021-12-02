Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
