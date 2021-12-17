 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News