Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
