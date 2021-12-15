 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

