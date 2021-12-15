It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
