Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
