Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to all snow late. Becoming windy. Areas of freezing rain po…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomor…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…