Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

