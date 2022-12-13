Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
