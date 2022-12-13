 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

