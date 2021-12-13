 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

