Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

