Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomo…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Thursday, with te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterlo…