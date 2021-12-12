Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
