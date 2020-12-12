 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6PM CST SAT. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

