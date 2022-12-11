Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
