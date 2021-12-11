Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main content
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

