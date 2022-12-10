Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see some morning fog. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.