Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.