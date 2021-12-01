Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
