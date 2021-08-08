 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News