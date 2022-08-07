 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

