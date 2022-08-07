Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds ESE …