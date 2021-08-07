Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.