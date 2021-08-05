 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News