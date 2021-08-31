 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:22 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

