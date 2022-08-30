Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.