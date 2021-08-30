 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 7:32 AM CDT until WED 1:22 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News