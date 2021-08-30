Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 7:32 AM CDT until WED 1:22 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures a…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at …